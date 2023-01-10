Akonta mining: Akufo-Addo has justified his ‘clearing agent’ nickname again – John Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has called out President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over what he says is his penchant for clearing his appointees and members of his government accused of wrongdoing.

In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the former president said his predecessor’s recent comment on the alleged illegal gold mining activities of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako only justifies the 'clearing agent' tag attributed to the First Gentleman.



“That penchant by the president to absolve his appointees and other close associates of any wrongdoing as he has done with the ongoing investigations into the operations of Akonta Mining Company is a serious dent on the already deteriorating image of the Office of the President.



“As though proud of that dishonourable badge, ‘the clearing agent’, Nana Akufo-Addo has yet again justified the appropriateness of his nickname with the seeming presidential exoneration of Akonta Mining, a company owned by a member of his political party (NPP) and accused of illegal gold mining in the country’s forest reserves,” Mr Mahama who described the president’s action as unacceptable said.



The Catholic Bishops’ Conference after its Annual Plenary Assembly in 2022 issued a resolution in which it urged the government to investigate and prosecute Akonta Mining Company owned by Chairman Wontumi for its alleged illegal mining activities.



But addressing the 8th National and 16th Biennial Congress of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests Association, President Akufo-Addo said “Akonta Mining Company is not engaged in any illegal mining anywhere in Ghana as we speak.”

Mr Mahama however believes the president's comments and choice to address the matter the way he did at the event called by Ghana’s catholic clergy is rather shocking.



“Fortunately, and unfortunately, we are told by the owner of Akonta Mining that the Minister has explained to him they were forced to unwillingly act against his company because of public pressure from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), CSOs and NGOs. He also very alarmingly said the President called him ostensibly to appease him over Government's action and that the Office of Special Prosecutor cannot touch him,” the former president added.



While describing the comment by the regional chairman as sad for Ghana’s record as “the poster boy for rule of law and democratic governance,” Mr Mahama enjoined citizens to support the country’s anti-corruption institutions without undue interference and influence.



Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor in late 2022 launched an investigation into the activities of Akonta Mining and the allegations made against the company.



Some critics say the recent comment by President Akufo-Addo is an attempt to interfere in the investigation and exonerate the company and the regional chairman of wrongdoing.

Read the former President's full statement below:



It is unacceptable that President Nana Akufo-Addo has consistently put pressure on state anti-corruption institutions by announcing clearance of appointees and companies that are under investigation for wrongdoing.



That penchant by the president to absolve his appointees and other close associates of any wrongdoing as he has done with the ongoing investigations into the operations of Akonta Mining Company is a serious dent on the already deteriorating image of the Office of the President.



As though proud of that dishonourable badge, ‘the clearing agent’, Nana Akufo-Addo has yet again justified the appropriateness of his nickname with the seeming presidential exoneration of Akonta Mining, a company owned by a member of his political party (NPP) and accused of illegal gold mining in the country’s forest reserves.



The shocking impudence is how and when he even did that at a public event called by the country’s catholic clergy.

Fortunately, and unfortunately, we are told by the owner of Akonta Mining that the Minister has explained to him they were forced to unwillingly act against his company because of public pressure from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), CSOs and NGOs. He also very alarmingly said the President called him ostensibly to appease him over Government's action and that the Office of Special Prosecutor cannot touch him.



This is a sad commentary for a country that has in the past been held up in Africa as the poster boy for rule of law and democratic governance.



This sad development also erodes the years of hard work, which has earned Ghana international appeal in climate change and sustainable development discourse globally.



In addition, the President's comment cannot be allowed to override or become a substitute for the statutory mandate granted the investigative bodies of Ghana by the Constitution.



Such acts fly in the face of justice and the fight against corruption, and of course erodes the faith of our citizens in our democracy.

As enjoined by our National Anthem to “cherish fearless honesty” and “resist oppressors’ rule,” we must all as citizens support the anti-corruption institutions to carry out their duties fairly and courageously without undue interference by any influences.



John Dramani Mahama



Tuesday January 10, 2023.



GA/WA