Akosombo Dam spillage: Allotey Jacobs blasts MPs in Volta Region 'maligning' president

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has descended heavily on the Members of Parliament, particularly representing constituencies in the Volta Region, over their reactions to President Akufo-Addo's visit to the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

The former NDC Central Regional Chairman, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Wednesday morning, noted how some of the Parliamentarians played politics with the President's inability to visit the victims while he was away in the United States, trying to make it look the President had left the people of the Region in their misery.



Allotey Jacobs stressed it wasn't the President's fault to be in the US.



"I cannot understand that the President has traveled and something happens while he is away, then people starting doing politics with it that he had travelled in spite of the Akosombo dam spillage that has caused floods because they don't vote for him...In fact, I'm holding the back of the President that everything he travelled to do is to the benefit of this country."



He also recounted how the MPs in the Volta Region slammed the President over a comment he made when he visited the victims after his return from the United States.



“When these things happen and government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all. When I took the Oath of Office as President, I took the oath as president for every single individual in Ghana, all people in Ghana, all districts and whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath, I am the President of all the people so Togbe, I want the people here, beginning with you, and the elders to understand that when something like this happens and Government acts, Government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians.



“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn't vote for me, then I shouldn't be here, because you don't vote for me. But that is not my concern. And, in any event, one day you will vote for me and my party," the President said to the victims at Mepe in the Region.

To him, the Parliamentarians in the Volta Region are overstretching the issue and finding fault where there is none.



"Why should some Parliamentarians from the Volta Region be speaking against the President, Nana Akufo-Addo?", he questioned.



"Yes, it is true Volta Region is the backbone of the NDC. Volta Region is the foundational pillars of the NDC. If the NDC will win power, it largely depends on the Volta Region but people should appreciate what previous Presidents have done for the people of Volta Region and what the current government led by Nana Akufo-Addo is doing for the people of Volta Region," he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.



Allotey cautioned the MPs to stop disrespecting the President.



"I am not happy with the comments by some of the Parliamentarians from Volta Region . . . I mean this is not the way to go. We should respect leadership...It shouldn't go to an extent of maligning the President, insulting the President. I mean giving room for some radio Presenters and others to be insulting the President. It is inappropriate. We are not leading a good way for our future generation," he fumed.



