Akosombo Dam spillage: Don't use affected Voltarians as 'pawns' to do your dirty politics - Dzifa Gomashie warned

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has sent a strong message to the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ketu North, Abla Dzifa Gomashie for being overly critical of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dzifa Gomashie has been voicing her frustrations over the President's comment during his visit to victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage and his inability to respond early and quickly to the flood situation because he had travelled to the United States.



She accused the President of treating the people of Volta Region like non-Ghanaian citizens, insinuating he doesn't care about them, so he disregards their plight meanwhile extends his condolences to the King of Morocco over an earthquake in the country.



Following the President's visit to the victims after his return to Ghana, Dzifa Gomashie also found fault with a comment he made while addressing the unfortunate incident.



The President, in his remarks while speaking to the victims at Mepe in the Region, said; "When these things happen and government acts, politics does not come into the matter at all. When I took the Oath of Office as President, I took the oath as president for every single individual in Ghana, all people in Ghana, all districts and whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath, I am the President of all the people so Togbe, I want the people here, beginning with you, and the elders to understand that when something like this happens and Government acts, Government is acting for Ghanaians, all Ghanaians.



"I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and are suffering, and it is my responsibility to try and help. Because, if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn't vote for me, then I shouldn't be here, because you don't vote for me. But that is not my concern. And, in any event, one day you will vote for me and my party."

In a radio interview with Class FM on Tuesday, October 17, she described the President's comment as unfortunate, stating "His Excellency the President should be ashamed of himself".



But Kwamena Duncan finds Dzifa Gomashie's comments "divisive" and warned her to desist from attacking the President.



"She should use her knowledge to unite the country. She shouldn't cause divisions and using the people of the Volta Region as pawns to do her dirty politics," he cautioned while reacting to the MP's criticisms during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



