Akosombo Dam spillage: Goodness Energy Ltd extends support to flood victims in Angloga District

Michael Hoezade presenting the items to the flood victims

An oil marketing company in Ghana, Goodness Energy Ltd has shown its philanthropic gesture to three communities submerged by flood by donating food items to sustain the lives of victims during these difficult times.

The items worth three hundred and fifty thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC350,000) were presented to Tregui, Kodzi, and Fiaxor communities in the Angloga District in the Volta Region.



The items encompass bags of rice, maize, gari, sugar, beans, cassava dough, cartons of oil, and sachets of drinking water.



The Director of Operations at Goodness Energy Ltd, Michael Hoezade, said the company is a compassionate entity that commiserates with the predicament of individuals in devastating and challenging situations as the flood victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.



“Goodness Energy is a compassionate company and philanthropist group of leaders who salvage people in these challenges. This is not a maiden time we show kindness to victims but the numerous times the company has done so”, he said.

He added that the devastating effects of the spillage on the victims have touched the heart of the company’s management and has informed their decision to come to the aid of these victims in the affected communities which forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).



The Assemblymember of Kodzi Electoral Area, Senam Fiaxor who received the items on behalf of the three communities expressed gratitude to the management of Goodness Energy.



“On behalf of the victims and the leaders of the communities, I wish to extend our immersed gratitude to the management of Goodness Energy Ltd for selecting these communities to benefit from other communities that are also affected by the flood”, he said.