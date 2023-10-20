Akosombo Dam spillage: NGO donates to flood victims

Flood victims receive relief items donated to them by the NGO

Volta Revival Foundation, a Ghanaian non-governmental organisation with its headquarters in Ada-Foah in the Ada East District has presented water filters and other relief items to communities in the Ada East and North Tongu districts affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage both in the Greater Accra and Volta Region respectively to ensure the victims get access to clean water.

The organization in collaboration with an American water filter manufacturing company, LifeStraw is undertaking the health safety project; the ‘wash project’ for schools, island communities, and villages in the Ada East, Ada West District, and Asugyaman communities to curb water and sanitation challenges but extended the donation to the flood victims due to the untimely release of excess water from the dam.



The evacuated communities: Tuenyanikopey, Azizakpe, Azizanya, Aflivey, Pediatorkope, and Aliosiadokope in the Ada East District, also Mepe and Battor in the North Tongu District were beneficiaries of the gesture as they were forced to flee their homes as a result of the Volta River Authority’s step to release excess water from the Akosombo Dam.



Speaking to the media, the Country Manager for Volta Revival Foundation, Julius Odoi Amesimeku, stated that this year's project was meant to provide access to clean water to Ada-East, Ada-West, and Asugyaman communities but consequently extended the donation to the North Tongu District due to the devastating effect of the Akosombo dam spillage.



“The unfortunate situation will affect the nature of water distributed through to these and other communities, and as we aimed to ensure the safe health condition of the people, we deem it necessary to extend help to the victims to continue with our objective”, he noted.

He added that the organization (Volta Revival Foundation) through the Ada East District’s National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has also started distributing some relief items to the affected victims in the Ada-East District to augment the safety of the victims.



“NADMO has evacuated Tuenyanikopey, Azizakpe, Azizanya, Aflivey, Pediatorkope. Aliosiadokope all in the Ada East District to Azizanya and Ada-Foah Methodist school, so we care to support the victims who became prey to the flood with some relief items to avert their challenges in this situation”, he explained.



Julius Odoi Amesimeku has called on other donor organizations within the country to help salvage the situation of the victims adding that the government alone cannot save the situation.