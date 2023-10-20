Akosombo Dam spillage: Prof Opoku-Agyemang donates relief items to victims

A former Education Minister, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has donated relief items to some flood victims in Mepe in the Volta Region of Ghana.

Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang who shared in the pain of these victims donated relief items such as bags of rice, bags of sachet water, bottled water, and soft drinks, among others to show her support to them.



The donation took place on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, and she was accompanied by the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



The former minister, in a speech, stated that she wanted to see for herself the effects of the flood and how the people were coping with the situation.



“My business here today has been to come and have an eyewitness view about exactly what it is that we are seeing on television, which has been circulating on social media and I thank God that I am able to do that. It has been a very sobering moment for me and I want to express to all of you, your courage. I want to commend you on your resilience, and for your desire to survive regardless,” she said.



Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang used the platform to appeal to all Ghanaians to support these people in every way they can because, in her words, no one knows what the future holds.



“I also want to express my conviction that when something bad happens to someone, you shouldn’t just think that it is that person’s pain and it is not yours. Maybe today it is not yours, can you say that for tomorrow? You cannot say that for tomorrow because you do not know what tomorrow holds. It may not be the Akosombo that is being spilled at you wherever you are, it may be something else. I want to go through the press to appeal to all of us. Nothing is too small. The damage is extensive People are being cramped in classrooms. We can all do something,” she stated.

The need for such support arises from the spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams, which commenced on September 15 due to rising water levels. The subsequent flooding has caused significant losses of homes and farms along the Lower Volta Basin.



Currently, nine districts in the Volta Region face the consequences of this flooding, and residents are grappling with a humanitarian crisis. Communities like Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo have seen their lives and properties submerged by the rising waters.



Check out the video below:











ED/ DAG