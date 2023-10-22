Akosombo Dam spillage: VRA boss must be fired - Aspiring NPP PC

Henry Opoku-Ware is aspiring to be parliamentary candidate for Asante Bekwai

Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Asante Bekwai, Henry Opoku-Ware, has called for the resignation of the CEO of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, following the Akosombo Dam Spillage disaster.

For the past fortnight, the Volta River Authority has been spilling water from the Akosombo Dam, resulting in the displacement of numerous Ghanaians residing along the lower Volta River as a result of widespread flooding



Health officials warned of a possible health crisis in the affected areas.



According to the aspiring Parliamentary candidate, the unfortunate disaster could have been avoided.

Henry Opoku-Ware, speaking on the Oman Mu Nsem program of Atinka TV, stated, “These are man-made causes; if they could have discerned that exercise is the most effective method for the installation, they should have also devised solutions for the individuals along the bank.”



They were assigned by the President to manage the place. We knew the levels were rising but what did we do with the engineers? These are simple management skills every manager must have. He [VRA boss] has disgraced us and lowered the respect of Ghana to the whole world. Many expatriates at Akosombo now are visiting the scene for bad news instead of the normal intention of enjoying serenity’.



“The VRA Boss, his deputies, operation, and other leaders must be fired,” he charged.