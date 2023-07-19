Akosua Manu files nomination to contest Adentan seat

Akosua Manu is the deputy CEO of the NYA

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority, Akosua Manu, has filed her nomination to contest the parliamentary primaries of Adenta Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

She filed her nomination at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office on monday ,17th July 2023 when she submitted the signed forms to the party.



The forms were received by the Adentan Constituency Chairman, Koku Acolatse, the Chairman of the Constituency Election Vetting Committee, Richard Ofori-Yeboah and the Constituency Secretary, Cobby Bediako.



Mr Acolatse told the entourage that they are aware of the quality of person Akosua Manu is, and what she’s representing by putting herself forward.



“The quality that we are seeing these days will surely deliver the victory, Insha Allah! So the NDC should be prepared.” He noted.

Chairman of the Constituency Vetting Committee, Obiri-Yeboah, advised the contenders and their supporters to conduct themselves justly to ensure that party unity is maintained, come the end of the contest.



Akosua Manu thanked the party for the opportunity given her to contest for the Parliamentary seat.



The Adentan seat is one of the seven constituencies where the NPP has no representation in the Eighth Parliament.



The seat is currently occupied by Adamu Ramadan, a brother of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).