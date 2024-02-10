Akrodie and Mim secure the University of Engineering and Applied Science (UEAS)

Executives captured in a photo

Source: Boakye-Sarfo Clement, Contributor

On Monday, February 5, 2024, a delegation from GTEC visited the Ahafo Region to survey the assets that can be used as a startup for the proposed Ahafo University of Engineering and Applied Science.

Prof. Yayra Dzakadzie, Deputy Director General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), eulogies the benefit of the university. Apart from students studying there, acquiring knowledge will be overwhelming, and people in Akrodie and Mim will get a lot of business to do, especially the rent rate, which will be higher for landlords to get more money because if the monthly rent rate in Akrodie is 20gh, it means when the university comes, there is going to be a lot of demand for houses to rent, and that will increase the prices.



In short, he sends regard from his spurious colleagues, like Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and Director General of Education Dr. Erick Nkansah.



Nana Kwaku Darko, the Krontihene of Akrodie traditional council, applauds the government for giving them the university, and they will collaborate with Mim traditional council to see the way forward on how to welcome this great news.



Akrodie and Mim don’t have any misunderstandings concerning the university, so we will marry ourselves to see the betterment of the proposed UEAS. And we urge the government to see to it that they can start the university, and it won’t be like any empty promises to let the provided buildings rot in the bush.



We are so happy to see this great facility from Mim and Akrodie, and it’s up to a good standard to start the university, but some changes need to be done at the Akrodie STEM building because it was built on SHS standards and the contractor has to change some certain things in it.

Universities don’t need a dormitory block and a dining hall, so we will give the specification to the constructor to change some of the SHS status to meet the demands of a university.



The classrooms are well built, the doors are the standard we need, and the sizes are very good for a university.



If the work will be done in a good manner, the traditional councils must marry themselves to support the government in doing it as soon as possible.



Both Akrodie and Mim will be happy even if it was just the campus that was to be built here, so we shouldn’t do anything to stop the peace we have to support this project.



The university is for Ahafo, so Akrodie and Mim are standing in to receive it in the name of Ahafo, so coming together as one will help very much. – Hon, George Yaw Boakye, Ahafo Regional Minister.