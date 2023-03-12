Akrofuom@5: Akrofuom D/A JHS crowned winners of inter-school quiz competition

Representatives of Akrofuom D/A JHS during inter-school quiz competition

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Akrofuom D/A JHS emerged winners of the District inter-quiz competition held at St Luke Catholic Church, Akrofuom.

The quiz competition forms part of activities to mark the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the Akrofuom District.



Akrofuom D/A JHS attained 45 points to be crowned champions after warding off fierce competition from Akrofuom R/C JHS, Akrofuom Methodist JHS and Okyerekrom D/A JHS who had 42 points, 41 points and 19 points respectively.



The participants were awarded a certificate of participation and received gifts such as school bags.



The District was established by Legislative Instrument 2329 of 2017 and was duly inaugurated on 15th March 2018 together with 37 others. The District Assembly has however lined up a plethora of activities to commemorate its 5 years of existence.



The activities lined up for the celebration include; an inter-school quiz competition, soccer competition, clean-up exercise, Dinner and awards night. There will be a grand durbar to climax activities for the 5th anniversary which will come off on Wednesday, 15th March 2023.

Visit to the Central Mosque



After the inter-school quiz, the District Chief Executive, Hon. Maurice Jonas Woode, and officials from the Assembly joined Muslims in the District to observe Friday's Muslim prayers (jumʿah).



The Imam and Elders expressed gratitude to the District Chief Executive for the visit as part of the anniversary celebrations. They offered prayers to the District Chief Executive and the district as a whole and pledged their unwavering support for his activities.



They requested the establishment of an Islamic school in the community. Hon. Woode assured them that the Assembly would look into their request and respond positively to it.



Hon Maurice Jonas Woode touts remarkable achievements

DCE in an interview provided insight into the establishment and development of the Akrofuom District. He noted that the district was established on the 15th of March 2018, following a long-standing suggestion due to the lack of development in the community. Since it was carved out of the Adansi South District, it has witnessed significant growth and development in all sectors of the economy.



In the education sector, Hon. Dr. Woode highlighted the construction of 12 school blocks, with 10 already handed over and the remaining two currently underway.







Additionally, he said the district has an Education Director who is working to further improve the standard of education in the district. The district has also set aside packages for brilliant students from poor families to assist them in furthering their education. Furthermore, the Member of Parliament has also provided packages for students who excel in their BECE results, including trunks, mattresses, chop boxes, and other items.



In the Health sector, Hon. Woode said 4 CHPS compounds have been built and handed over, with more currently being constructed through collaboration with the Japanese embassy of Ghana. He again revealed that hospitals in need of refurbishment have been repaired to improve their standards. The district has also deployed additional nurses and health officials to improve healthcare access.





"Before the establishment of the district, only ten of the over 80 communities had access to electricity. However, since its establishment, more than forty (40) communities now have access to electricity".



Hon. Woode stated that the establishment of the Akrofuom District has brought about significant improvements in the district. He also unveiled future development plans and urged all citizens to work together to ensure the continued growth and prosperity of the district.