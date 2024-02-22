Akrofuom Assembly to support teachers to be agents of change

A group picture of participants of the workshop

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Pressing global issues like poverty, inequality, and climate change requires urgent action.

The problems seem interconnected hence, deliberate efforts to inculcate in the youth and children the need to change their mindset and be innovative have become imminent.



The Akrofuom District Assembly has resolved to support some committed teachers in the district to help teach school children to adopt a new mindset and embrace innovations.



The Chief Executive of the District, Maurice Jonas Woode made this assertion when he engaged the media after a day's workshop organized by the Center for Balance Development, a US-based non-governmental organization dedicated to the enhancement of balance in the global development process.



The workshop which involved teachers and school children drawn from basic schools in the district was focused on one of the key programs of the NGO, "Innovation Club: Path of Success for Innovators of Tomorrow."



It is a progressive, innovative, and holistic empowerment program designed for children and youth to nurture their capacities and talents, enhance their innovative mindset, and discover their unique path of success by exploring innovations that serve the needs of the global community for a more united, prosperous, and sustainable world.



The DCE said before the youth can be empowered to have an innovative mindset, it was imperative to start from the foundational level hence, his decision to bring the program to Akrofuom which was the first of its kind in the country.

He said the District Assembly was buoyed by the interactions from the lecture and will commit to supporting some of the teachers who will demonstrate enough commitment to extend the lessons learned to their students to enable them to have a unique and innovative mindset to lead the campaign for a change in attitudes.



A board member of the NGO, Tony Parker Danso commended the District Chief Executive (DCE) for supporting the workshop stressing that the Akrofuom district has proven to be a leader in educational transformation in the region.



He stressed the need to change the mindset of children and prepare them for the future.



"We need concepts to enable the children to face the challenges of the world, the focus is to empower the kids and the youth to face the challenges to change the world," he said.



Mr. Danso was optimistic that the youth are well-conditioned to have a change in mindset. He called for the support of the government and its agencies to enable the youth and children to adopt the right approaches in dealing with the environmental, social, and economic challenges of the world.



The participants expressed excitement over the workshop and said they had acquired new ideas on how to be agents of change in their respective schools.