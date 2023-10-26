Akrofuom DCE outlines measures to deal with security challenges in the district

Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode, Akrofuom District DCE

Source: Sampson Manu, Contributor

Akrofuom District in the Ashanti Region may be considered a district without major crime and criminality problems. But in recent times, the district has recorded some incidences of crime with the latest one being the communal feud between some young men at Akrofuom and Odumase in the Obuasi East District.

These pockets of crimes and criminal activities have led the District Assembly to institute measures to increase police visibility in the district to potentially avert crime.



Addressing the media after delivering his sessional address at a General Assembly in Akrofuom, the Chief Executive for the district Hon Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode condemned the recent communal conflict that erupted between Akrofuom and Odumase communities emphasizing that though it involved a small group of people, the Police has intensified search to bring the perpetrators to book.



Again, the DCE said notwithstanding the fact that the Police personnel in the district are few, the Assembly has put in place measures to attract more police personnel to the district.



He said, "Currently we are putting up a police station at Gromesa and have also earmarked the old Assembly building as the district police command, all in a bid to boost security in the district".



Hon Dr. Woode further stated that Police personnel will be stationed at roads prone to robbery attacks to curb incidence of robbery in such areas.

Reduction in teenage pregnancy



The Akrofuom DCE also mentioned that the district led in teenage pregnancy cases in the region but due to pragmatic measures put in by the Assembly, the situation has been controlled.



He said it was refreshing to note that there were no reported cases of pregnant girls during the just-ended BECE. "Now the Akrofuom district is no more leading in reported cases of teenage pregnancy at the last check".



Assembly on course to meet revenue target



The Akrofuom district by September 2023 has been able to generate total revenue of GHC1.1 billion as against the revised budget of GHC1.4 billion. This Hon Dr. Maurice Jonas Woode attributed to practical steps the Assembly has employed to meet its revenue targets. He said though the amount generated was without proceeds from property rates, he was optimistic that once the inflows of property rates hit the Assembly's accounts, they would meet their target for the year.

Presenting the 2024 composite budget to the Assembly, Kennedy Ransford Gyimah, District Budget Analyst said 2023 has been quite challenging with the erratic flow of government funds.



However, with the grit, determination, and hardwork of the DCE and his staff, they are on the course to achieve majority of their set goals and targets for the year.



The composite budget of 2024 will seek to harmorize and consolidate gains achieved together between 2018 - 2024. The budget analyst said the budget aims to cut across all angles and all spheres of the economy.



He again said, the budget encompasses all sectors of the economy to ensure the holistic growth of the economy and not a singular dimensional growth.