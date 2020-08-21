4
General News Fri, 21 Aug 2020

Akua Donkor, Wontumi radio legal suit is a ‘foolish case’ - Social media users trivialize issue

Akua Donkor Sldkei Founder of Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

Former presidential aspirant on the ticket of Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor has landed herself in trouble for what has been described as defamatory remarks against former President John Dramani Mahama.

The legal suit which was filed by one Mary Awusi also included a journalist, Oheneba Nana Asiedu who works with Wontumi radio and Wontumi Communications in the Ashanti Region.

Mary Awusi is seeking GHC1 million from the defendants who in a radio interaction implied that the new cliché attribution ‘Papa No’ refers to former president Mahama.

While Mary Awusi believes this suit will in a way purge the tainted reputation of the former president who is seeking re-election, the ‘court of public opinion’ holds the view that it would eventually be made a nonsensical case.

After news of the legal suit broke, some Ghanaians took to their various social media pages to share their thoughts about it.

In what appeared to be a comic relief for many, others could barely take it as such as they questioned the motive for the suit given the reputation Madam Akua Donkor had built for herself in the political field.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

