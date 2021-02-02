Akua Owusu-Nartey named 2021 Pitcher Awards Channel Jury President

Akua Owusu-Nartey, the Regional Managing Director of Ogilvy Africa has been named the channel jury president for 2021 Pitcher Awards.

The awards event is an annual celebration of creativity in Africa.



The vision of the organisers is to “provide the true and authentic benchmark for African creative excellence.”



Owusu-Nartey and the channel jury will review entries in integrated campaigns, PR & Reputation Management, use of data, use of influencers & brand ambassadors, use of insights and strategy as well as Use of Media.

A press release highlights the advocacy of Owusu-Nartey, and her ability to drive “business transformation in partnership with key clients like Coca-Cola, Nestle, Guinness, Absa, Kosmos Energy, UNICEF, and Vodafone who are committed to social change, business innovation and growth on the continent.”



“We are delighted to be able to tap into Akua’s experience in running a successful team of diverse communication professionals as is required in the Channel jury and look forward to the unique African ideas she and her team will be presenting at the Pitcher Awards,” says Nnamdi Ndu, CEO CHINI Africa, Cannes Lions Festival Representative in Nigeria and organisers of the Pitcher Festival of Creativity.



Pitcher Awards started as an annual celebration of creativity in West Africa and was extended to include all work created, released or implemented anywhere on the African continent.