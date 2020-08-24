Regional News

Akuapem Chieftaincy: Newly installed Mpuntuhene calls for unity

Akyempemhene of Amonorkrom, Nana Awuku Sakyi

Correspondence from Eastern Region:

The Akyempemhene of Amonorkrom, Nana Awuku Sakyi, who was recently installed the Mpuntuhene (Development Chief) of Akuapem has called for a truce in Akuapem Chieftaincy issues to pave way for development into the Traditional area.



Speaking to Ghanaweb after his installation at Akropong, Nana Awuku Sakyi, indicated that unity is so vital to the progress of Okuapeman, stressing that, “It is the first thing we have to look at.”



“You see it has been five years now since our late chief, Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa passed on and after that, a lot of issues came up in the chieftaincy. If there is no unity, it will be difficult to attain development. Now that we have installed Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo and all the other divisional chiefs swore allegiance to him, I believe peace and unity will and should prevail,” he advised.



To Nana Awuku Sakyi, the Akuapem traditional area is blessed with a lot of natural and human resources and that with such resources, there is a lot the people of Akuapem can achieve when peace and unity are at play.



“The English have an expression dubbed ‘Proximity to the centre.’ Looking at how close this place (Akuapem) is to the capital Accra, it is not like Kumasi; not like Tamale; we are closer to Accra. When you consider the weather here…4,5 degree Celsius. You won’t have it this way in other places in Ghana; maybe Nkawkaw.

“Look at tourism, the government’s one district, one factory. Even that is already in existence. Our education, infrastructure, bridging the private sector, Akuapems in the diaspora; We will look to strategize all these so that we can bring development to Akuapem” he said.



The new Mpuntuhene, who is an economist with a doctorate degree in Business Strategy and worked in most parts of the world, pledged his commitment to garner resources from across the globe towards bringing development to Okuapeman.



While avowing to put in place strong structures to achieve total progress of Akuapem, he, however, entreated elders of Okuapeman to let the principles of transparency, accountability, good governance and effective communication be their hallmark.



“Things have changed. Lately, everything you do involves communication, transparency and (good) governance. When Akuapems outside are asked to make some contributions and there is no proper accountability…; In situations like this, when you go to them again for assistance, they would hesitate.



“So we are going to put down some structures, development plans, business consuls and (liaise with indigenes in) the diaspora. All will come together so that Okuapeman can progress. This is not one man’s job. Indigenes in the diaspora will come together to forge ahead of the development agenda,” Nana Kwaku Sakyi assured.

