Akuapem North: Constituents demand accountability on MPs common fund usage

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei is the Member of Parliament for Akropong Constituency

Two Constituents of Akuapem North, Joseph Ahwireng-Danquah and Patrick Boi Akuffo-Kumih have petitioned the Akuapem Municipal Assembly to provide information on the usage of the Member of Parliament’s share of the common fund.

According to the petitioners, they need information on the breakdown of the funds that were made available to the Member of Parliament(MP) for the area for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.



Apart from the funds, he is seeking information on the programmes, projects, and activities these funds have been utilized for in the constituency.



He adds that they should be furnished with beneficiary communities and individuals of the various projects and programmes.

Apart from the information on the funds and their usage in the constituency, the petitioner complained bitterly about the utter disregard for engagement with constituents by the Member of Parliament, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.







