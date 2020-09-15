Regional News

Akuapem North MP Ama Dokua commissions water projects for 3 communities

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei commissioning the water projects

Aimed at improving water supply within the Akuapem North Constituency in the Eastern Region, Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, over the weekends, commissioned water projects for Akwateakwaso, Mampong and Nkwanta.

The MP who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Information also cut the sod for the construction of Kwamoso football field.



Speaking at the commissioning of the projects, the MP noted the projects will help ease the difficulties these communities go through in acquiring portable water.



She urged residents in the beneficiary communities not to make any mistake by voting against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as according to her, “it will be a retrogression on the development of their communities and Ghana as a whole”.



She continued: “No government can directly give you money but their policies will help you get the money and that’s what the NPP is doing. If you’re not enjoying planting for food, one of your family members is benefiting from NABCO, if none of them is qualified, one of your friends is gaining employment under one District one Factory and definitely all of us and our children will enjoy the Free SHS”.

On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North, Barima Aseidu-Larbi also tasked the residents to handle the water projects with care.



He said the only way the projects can last is by maintaining it in shape and avoiding any mishandling of the project.



“The government and the MP have done their part, for now, it’s up to you to keep the projects for a very long time. In this country, we have a problem with our maintenance culture. We leave everything for government and the leadership but no, we have to all get involved and keep government’s properties in shape for more development”, said Barima Aseidu-Larbi.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.