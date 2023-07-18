Akuapem North MP abandons seat; eyes Okaikwei North as Sammy Awuku gains mass endorsement

Ama Dokua (left) and Sammi Awuku (right)

In a surprising turn of events, Oheneba Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the current Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, has decided to leave her constituency behind and vie for the Okaikwei North seat instead.

Sources close to the MP suggest that this move comes as a result of a strained relationship with her constituents, who have shown strong support for Sammy Awuku.



Sammy Awuku, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority of Ghana, has garnered an immense endorsement from the people of Okaikwei North, fueling speculations about his candidacy for the upcoming elections.



Hailing from Akropong in the Akuapem North Constituency of the Eastern Region of Ghana, Oheneba Dokua Asiamah-Adjei is currently serving her second term as an MP.



However, her decision to switch constituencies indicates a desire for a fresh start and new opportunities.

In a recent Asempa FM interview, Samuel Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), stated that he would continue to support Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei, the current Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency, until the New Patriotic Party (NPP) officially opens nominations for parliamentary candidates.



Awuku emphasized that he would consult with his appointing authority and assess the conditions before declaring his intentions.



"I believe in thorough preparation before entering any election. I listen, ask questions, and evaluate the grounds for myself. If the conditions are not favorable, I won't waste my resources," Awuku said in the interview.



YNA/OGB