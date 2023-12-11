Akuapem North: Sammi Awuku hits ground running, chiefs pledge support

Sammi Awuku visited Akuapem North to fulfill a promise he made to the Chief of Mamfe

Even before he is elected as Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem North Constituency of the Eastern Region, Sammi Awuku who is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate is already winning the hearts of local authorities.

In his first official visit to the area after his popular acclamation a week ago, some prominent Chiefs of the Akuapem Traditional Council threw their support behind the aspiring MP.



The chiefs, while extolling Mr. Awuku’s commitment to the development of the Constituency, called on constituents to vote for him in the parliamentary elections of December 2024.



They noted that even though Sammi Awuku is not yet a Member of Parliament(MP) for the area, he has undertaken massive development projects across the constituency. This, they argued, makes him deserving of the mandate to lead the constituency so that he could do more, especially for deprived communities in the Constituency.



Last week, Sammi Awuku, who is the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), was acclaimed by NPP delegates as NPP’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general election.



Sammi Awuku redeems promise to the Chief of Mamfe:

On Friday, Sammi Awuku commissioned an ultramodern basketball and volleyball court for the Okuapeman School in Akropong.



This follows a promise Sammi Awuku made during the 25th anniversary celebration of the Mamfe Chief, Osabarima Ansah Sasraku III earlier this year in response to the Chief’s passionate appeal to Mr. Awuku for a multipurpose basketball and volleyball facility for the Okuapeman school.



At the commissioning ceremony, the Chief of Mamfe and also the Kyidomhene of the Akuapem Traditional Council, Osabarima Ansah Sasraku III, and an old student and Board Chair of the Okuapeman School, hailed Sammi Awuku and openly declared his support for him.



The chief appealed to the constituents to vote for him to develop the constituency, adding that Mr. Awuku had indeed surprised them by undertaking massive projects across the constituency.



Earlier before the commissioning of the Volleyball and Basketball Courts, Sammi Awuku was in Larteh to cut sod for two separate 16-seater toilets for two different communities.

At the sod-cutting ceremony, the sub-chiefs of the communities also fully endorsed him by urging the residents to vote for him since he had shown commitment to doing the job when given the nod.



Addressing the chiefs at Okuapeman School, Sammi Awuku asserted that he was happy to help Okuapeman Senior High School with the state-of-the-art multipurpose volleyball and basketball courts for the school.



“I started on a small pace and solicited help from friends who came through with great assistance. Today I’m proud to say that what we have here is an international standard. The basketball court, Volleyball court, and handball court are all international standards. I’m happy I fulfilled my promise…I look forward to building more facilities like this for the various Senior High Schools in Akuapem block in the next four years so that there won’t be much pressure on Okuapeman School,” Mr. Awuku said.



Sammi Awuku is widely expected to win the parliamentary election in 2024 given that the Constituency is not just a bastion of NPP but that he has the clout and support of the constituents.