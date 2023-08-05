Akuapem North at a standstill at maiden Ofie Walk; youth and others pledge support

The Offie Mega Walk is expected to be an annual event

Thousands of Akuapem North Constituency residents have given the strongest indication yet that the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA)and aspiring parliamentary candidate, Mr Samuel Awuku is their choice to become parliamentary candidate for the constituency come 2024.

The overwhelming support enjoyed by the charismatic Awuku in the Constituency became evident again today, August 4, 2023, as a massive crowd joined organisers and constituents for the maiden edition of the Ofie Mega Health Walk in the Constituency. Shouts of approval and jostling to catch a glimpse of him or to interact evidenced the level of love and support he enjoys as he seeks to become the legislator of the area.



The health walk marked yet another watershed in the history of the Akuapem North Constituency as thousands of constituents; especially young people marched with the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).



The event attracted several dignitaries including the Regional Chairman of the party, John Konadu, and other regional executives, CEOs, Deputy CEOs and other dignitaries, including Kwaku Tebi, the Deputy CEO of Ghana Post, Deputy Director of the NLA, Ms Anna, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, Kojo Odame Antwi as well as celebrities including, Edem, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke and Prince David Osei.



The walk, which started from the Amanokrom Park through the Mamfi Roundabout, the Larte Junction and finally ended at the Ofie High Street of Akropong, saw several thousands of young people, wearing T-shirts with portraits of Sammi Awuku and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other inscriptions showing support for Mr Awuku.



Mr Awuku used the occasion to thank the young people for pouring out in their numbers and demonstrating that NPP is still prepared and getting ready for another political campaign and victory in 2024.

Many of the young people expressed delight about the Ofie Mega Health Walk and said they expected their Constituency to be reenergized with the entry of Mr Sammi Awuku into the constituency politics.







They pledged to support Mr Awuku come what may and rally behind him to improve upon the party’s fortunes in the Constituency.



Mr Awuku, who was visibly excited, also took turns to also exchange pleasantries and shook hands with several of these people and moved from place to place, shop to shop on the streets.



The Offie Mega Walk, which according to its organisers is in its maiden edition is expected to be an annual event which will attract several thousands of people.





Mr Awuku gave an indication that the party would rally round the chiefs and people as they also prepare to mark this year’s Ovim and Odwira festivals.



