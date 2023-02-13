Akuapem North seat: Chief threatens to unleash ancestors on falsehood peddlers against Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lottery Authority (NLA)

Nana Yirenkyi I, Mampong Akuapem Apesemakahene, has threatened to invoke the spirits of the ancestors to deal mercilessly with persons peddling falsehood and engaged in a hate campaign against New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and aspirant to the Akuapem North ( Akropong) Constituency seat.

They warned that if such unscrupulous do not stop their smear campaigns aimed at soiling Sammi Awuku’s reputation and reducing him in the eyes of the people of Akuapem North, he shall invite the ancestors to dish out retribution.



“We are warning them to stop those childish moves or else, we shall call our ancestors to deal with them,” he threatened in an interview with the media.



The chief's pronouncements come in the wake of accusations of wrongdoing against Sammi Awuku from persons believed to be in the camp of the current member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapem North, Oheneba Nana Asiamah-Adjei.



Mr. Awuku has been accused of diverting funds from the National Lottery Authority (NLA), where he is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to sponsor the flagbearership campaign of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He has also been accused of having lost the goodwill of the President who allegedly chastised him for dissipating NLA funds.



But these accusations have been proven to be false and a mere campaign of calumny aimed at soiling his name as he seeks to annex the Akuapem North seat.

For Nana Yirenkyi I, the Constituency needs a development-oriented person and a unifier, qualities found in Sammi Awuku.



He is optimistic that Sammi Awuku will win if he contests the seat in spite of the hate campaign against him.



“Look, the people are for Sammy Awuku. If he stands today, he will secure the votes he needs. We know those people who are launching this kind of hate campaign and false allegations against Sammy, we know those behind these false stories and we are ready for them,” he noted.



Several activists of the NPP have condemned the actions of persons engaged in the campaign of character assassination against Sammi Awuku.