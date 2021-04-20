Akuapem Poloo: 90-day sentence fair – Kwesi Pratt

Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Seasoned journalist and social Commentator, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, says the 90-day jail sentence placed on socialite, Akuapem Poloo is fair.

The comment by the renowned Journalist is in line with calls by some celebrities for the repeal of Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day jail sentence.



An Accra Circuit Court sentenced socialite and video vixen Rosemond Alade Brown to 3 months in jail on Friday, April 16th 2021.



The sentence comes after the socialite and video vixen was convicted after pleading guilty to publishing nude pictures on social media.



Rosemond Brown was convicted by an Accra High Court based on her own plea.



The self-acclaimed actress was charged with publication of nude pictures involving her seven-year-old son.

Reacting to the issue with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Seasoned Journalist and Social Commentator, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, noted that Poloo pleaded guilty which means she deserves what she got.



“What was the sentence, 90-days? 90 days is not to the extreme”, Kwasi Pratt added.



After her sentence on Friday 16th April 2021, Rosemond Alade Brown took to her Instagram page to express her gratitude to all celebrities and bloggers who used their various platforms to appeal to the court.



The embattled actress called on the general public to continue to pray and support her as she begins her sentence.



“I love you all, you know your girl is strong, but sometimes in life you have to pass through some things to make you strong. All that I need now is your support and prayers. Your girl will be back with you soon. I love you all, e dey pain you kiss kiss”, she said in a video.

Meanwhile, Lawyer for Rosemond Alade Brown says he will appeal the 90-day jail sentence slapped on his client.



Lawyer Andrew Vortia revealed this in an interview with the media after the court’s ruling.



Akuapem Poloo was convicted and subsequently sentenced with three counts of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence, namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.



