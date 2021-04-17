Akuapem Poloo: Judgement fair but could have been lenient – Int’l Diplomatic Consultant

Actress Akuapem Poloo

International Diplomatic Consultant, Farouk Al-Wahab commenting on the 90-day sentencing of Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo believes more leniency could have been given her.

Accordingly, he believes justice has been served but however argues there were other ways of punishing her other than the 3-month prison term.



“The judge might have used the normal principles in the sentencing but she could have used her discretion and lessened the ruling”, he said.



Sharing alternatives for her sentencing, Farouk noted that he would have preferred for Akuapem Poloo to have been given a non-custodial sentence.

“She should’ve been made to sweep the community. When she wakes up in the morning, she should be taken to the areas with heavy traffic congestion to sweep. That way, everyone will see her and it’ll serve as a deterrent and to all”, he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



Akuapem Poloo, christened Rosemond Brown, was jailed by the Accra Circut court on Friday for taking a nude photo with her seven-year-old son.



Poloo who was slapped with a 90-day jail term has attracted a lot of sympathy from a section of the Ghanaian populace who deem the sentence harsh.