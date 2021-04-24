Akuapem Poloo breaks down into tears while addressing media after 'prison' encounter

You may know her or have seen her on social media as one of the carefree and strongest female celebrities in Ghana.

But just as the popular quote says, "every strong person has a breaking point," Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown also known as Akuapem Poloo may have been at one such point today, when she addressed the press after staying a day in Nsawam Prisons.



The actress was granted bail on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, by an Accra High Court.



She was, however, kept in custody after failing to satisfy the bail conditions on both Wednesday and Thursday.



She has been set free after completing the process; parts of the bail conditions compel Poloo to report to the case investigator every two weeks and to deposit her passport with the registrar of the court.



Addressing the media today, April 24, 2021, in Accra, the actress seated with her lawyer and manager and wearing a long white dress, showed appreciation to all who have supported her during one of her trying moments.



In her effort to single out some people who didn't turn their backs on her, the actress for about 2 minutes couldn't hold back her tears.

Background



Akuapem Poloo it will be recalled was handed a ninety-day sentence by an Accra Circuit Court for publishing a naked photo of herself and her son.



She was found guilty on charges of misdemeanour, domestic violence, and publication of obscene material.



Watch the video below:



