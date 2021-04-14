Akuapem Poloo convicted for posting her nude pictures with son on social media

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Actress Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has been convicted by the Accra Circuit Court over the publication of a nude picture with her son.

The social media sensation posted the picture with her son on Instagram in June last year on the occasion of his seventh birthday.



Appearing in court on Wednesday, 14 April 2021, the actress pleaded guilty to all three charges levelled against her.



The court presided over by Christiana Cann, deferred sentencing, and convicted the ‘Sexy Poloo’ singer on her own plea.

For claiming to be pregnant, as required by law, the court has to be sure of her state as a woman before her sentence is served.



The court, therefore, ordered for a pregnancy test to be conducted to ensure that she is or not pregnant.



Akuapem Poloo was therefore remanded into police custody to appear on Friday, 16 April 2021 with the results of the pregnancy for sentencing.