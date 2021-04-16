'Akuapem Poloo deserves a second chance' – Franklin Cudjoe prays for pardon

Akuapem Poloo has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court

Chief Executive Officer of think tank Imani Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has joined calls for embattled actress Akuapem Poloo to be pardoned ahead of her sentencing today before an Accra Circuit Court.

Cudjoe in a social media post on Thursday evening said Poloo, real name Rosemond Brown, deserved a second chance. “Akuapem Polo deserves a second chance. May she be pardoned,” he posted.



In another tweet, he mentioned a national canker that has negatively impacted Ghana and Ghanaians than the naked photo that the actress posted on social media for which reason she had been dragged to court.



“Galamsey, Aisha Huang and her sponsors have done more damage perpetuating poverty and scarring our consciences than Akuapem Poloo's,” he added.



The actress heads back to court today, two days after she was convicted by the Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Christina Cann.



Akuapem Poloo, charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son, pleaded not guilty when she was initially arraigned, but changed her plea later to guilty on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

She risks serving jail time of up to three years and in addition paying a fine not exceeding ¢6,000.



The court is expected to announce the sentence based on rules governing the publication of obscene material and engaging in domestic violence.



After months of court proceedings, she was remanded into custody to undergo a pregnancy test before she is handed the sentence.



There has been a groundswell of social media activity by showbiz stars campaigning on social media for her to be pardoned – either to be freed or given a lenient non-custodial punishment.



Her mother wept on a local radio station pleading for clemency, the actress had herself begged after deleting the post which she admitted was offensive and that she had exhibited bad judgement by posting such material.