Akuapem Poloo faces sentencing today

Actress Akuapem Poloo

The fate of Actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo would be determined this morning before the Circuit Court in Accra.

Akuapem Poloo was on Wednesday convicted on her own plea by the Circuit Court in Accra after pleading guilty to three charges.



She was charged with the publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son. She changed her not guilty plea to guilty before being convicted.



The court presided over by Her Honour Christina court deferred her sentencing to today, April 16, 2021, for her to undergo a pregnancy test to ensure she was not pregnant before her sentencing is passed.



The pregnancy test ordered by the court is a requirement by law to ensure that, before a woman who pleaded guilty in court is sentenced, the court should know her status.



She was therefore remanded into custody for the prosecution to take her to any Government hospital to conduct the pregnancy test and produce the results today.

The outspoken actress is facing three charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.



Rosemond who had displayed her naked picture with her son on social media on June 30, 2020, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.



Brief facts



Brief facts of the case presented to the court by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa were that the complainant is Bright K. Appiah, the Director of Child Rights International Ghana.



According to the prosecution, on June 30, 2020, the accused person celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and she took her nude pictures together with her son who was also half-naked and posted same on her Instagram page which went viral on social media.

She told the court that, the pictures attracted comments, adding that the behaviour of the accused person was likely to detract from the dignity of her seven-year-old son among others.



Chief Inspt. Agartha told the court that the complainant petitioned the Director-General Criminal Investigations Directorate and the matter was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit.



Akuapem Poloo, she said was arrested and in her caution statement, admitted posting the nude picture with her son unintentionally.



But, prosecution held that Rosemond had deliberately posted the nude picture together with her son.