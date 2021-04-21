Akuapem Poloo granted GH¢80,000 bail

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Actress Rosemond Brown populary known as Akuapem Poloo has been granted bail in the tune of GH¢80,000 by the Criminal Court 2 Division of the High Court following an appeal filed by her lawyer.

On Friday, April 16, an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Christiana Cann sentenced the actress and social media sensation to 90-Day imprisonment over a naked photo she posted of herself and her seven-year-old son.



Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty to all three counts, one of which is the publication of obscene material.



Her Lawyer, Andrews Kudzo Vortia following the sentencing filed an appeal noting that her 90-Day sentencing was harsh.



The GH¢80,000 bail was granted to her with two sureties pending hearing on the appeal.

According to the High Court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, the applicant satisfied all four grounds of bail, pending the appeal.



The actress has been instructed to drop her passport at the registrar of the court. She is also required to report to the police every two weeks.



