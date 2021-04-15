Akuapem Poloo's mother weeps on radio, begs judge to free her daughter

What they say about mothers being capable of doing just anything for their children must surely have not just come from no motivation at all, and that is what appears to be the case with the mother of a now convicted video vixen, Rosemond Brown, a.k.a Akuapem Poloo.

“I am on my knees, pleading with the judge in the name of God, bearing in mind too that my daughter has already admitted her wrongs and pleaded with you, to please forgive her,” the emotionally distraught Auntie Lydia petitioned during her live interview on Peace FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



With only hours gone by since the social media personality and actress, Akuapem Poloo, was remanded by an Accra Circuit Court on the charges of the publication of nude pictures, the calls by many to have her pardoned have not stopped coming in.



Already, a tall list of celebrities including Sarkodie, Efya, Lydia Forson, DKB, Ama K Abebrese, A-Plus, Aisha Modi, Bisa K-Dei among others have also taken to social media to throw their weight behind the #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign which has been topping Twitter trends.



Although Akuapem Poloo is awaiting judgement, some of these celebrities believe it is improper to separate a mother from her nine-year-old child and Auntie Lydia is clearly not taking a back seat.



After all, this is her own child and the mother of her grandson, who has been at the center of all of this – the very reason this case has generated such interest by the court.



“She should consider the little boy – my daughter’s son, and let this matter go away and God will bless her. I am an ulcer patient but as I speak to you now, I have not even been able to eat since morning and I have a bad headache from crying so much. I plead with her,” the praying mother of Akuapem Poloo begged.

She went on to plead with the general public to join her in pleading for mercy to get her daughter back to her and her grandson.



Auntie Lydia also explained how much the news of the conviction of the little boy’s mother has affected him so much that he stayed away from school today, even while there is an examination going on because he wants to avoid responding to questions from his friends.



“He hasn’t taken the news easily at all since he saw it yesterday. They are writing examinations at school but this morning, he refused to go and when I asked him, he said he wants to avoid responding to questions from his friends on what happened. This has not been easy on any of us,” she lamented.



The Accra Circuit Court declared Rosemond Brown guilty on the charge brought to it against her after she fell on the wrong side of the law around July 2020, after she posted a partially nude photo of herself and her son online, in celebration of the boy’s seventh birthday.



The court has since asked that Akuapem Poloo undergoes a pregnancy test at a public hospital ahead of the final hearing and verdict tomorrow, Friday, April 16, 2021.



