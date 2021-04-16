Akuapem Poloo’s sentence was wrong, who takes care of her son – Otokunor questions

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Otokunor, has described the 90-day imprisonment sentence of actress Rosemond Brown as “wrong in all its essence.”

An Accra Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour Christiana Caan, sentenced the actress popularly known as Akuapem Poloo to 3 months in prison after pleading guilty in court for posting a naked photo of herself and her seven-year-old son on Instagram last year.



Rosemond Brown was charged with three offenses namely; publication of obscene materials, conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity, and engaging in domestic violence; which is conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.



The single mother before the court's judgment today, April 16, 2021, had friends and family pleading with the court to temper justice with mercy.



Reacting to the jail term which has already been greeted with mixed reactions, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb questioned how Akuapem Poloo’s son would be catered for now that her mother will be spending 3 months behind bars.



He wrote: “Akuapem Polo's sentencing is wrong in all its essence!! So who takes care of the kid, they claim to be protecting. #FreeAkuapemPolo.”





Background



Akuapem Poloo was on last Wednesday convicted on her own plea by the Circuit Court in Accra after pleading guilty to charges.



She was slapped with three charges including publication of nude materials with her seven-year-old son which she pleaded not guilty when she was first arraigned but changed her plea on Wednesday.



The court presided over by Her Honour Christina court deferred her sentencing to today, April 16, 2021, for her to undergo a pregnancy test to ensure she was not pregnant before her sentencing is passed.

The pregnancy test ordered by the court is a requirement by law to ensure that, before a woman who pleaded guilty in court is sentenced, they should know her status.



She was therefore remanded into custody for the prosecution to take her to any Government hospital to conduct the pregnancy test and produce the results today.



See the post below:



