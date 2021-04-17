Akuapem Poloo saga: 'Ghana is a stupid, hypocritical country' - Leila Djansi

Combination photo of Leila Djansi (left) and Akuapem Poloo

American-based Ghanaian filmmaker Leila Dzansi has slammed Ghana as a hypocritical country where different folks are treated with different strokes.

She was reacting to the Friday April 16 sentencing of Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo to 90-days in jail by an Accra Circuit Court for posting a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son last year.



"Ghana is a stupid hypocritical country! There was a video of a minister of state in his PJs having lewd conversations with his girlfriend. Y’all jailed him?" her long Facebook post asked rhetorically.



Drawing in the viral video last year that showed National Security Minister Kan Dapaah in a lovey-dovey chat with an unknown lady whiles he was on official assignment outside the country.



For the filmmaker, there were several other avenues that the court could have punished Poloo instead of handing her a custodial sentence.



"You hand a 90 day sentence to a lady for a nude shoot with her own son? Same son that came out of her veejay? Would it be ok if she’d been breastfeeding him?



"What ever happened to community service or some probation? This is utter foolishness," she added before berating the sitting judge who she said infuriated her because she had punished a fellow woman.

Read Leila Djansi's full post below:



Ghana is a stupid hypocritical country! There was a video of a minister of state in his PJs having lewd conversations with his girlfriend. Y’all jailed him? Called for him to resign for being lewd and a bad example?



Let me clarify for those who have no idea how meta text works. Since y’all are so morally upright, why is a whole minister of state, a public figure, a role model still at post after he was leaked cheating on his wife with a girlfriend? Or morality doesn’t extend towards that direction??



You hand a 90 day sentence to a lady for a nude shoot with her own son? Same son that came out of her veejay? Would it be ok if she’d been breastfeeding him?



What ever happened to community service or some probation? This is utter foolishness. That a woman handed out this sentence infuriates me the more. It’s always women placing gag orders on their kind.



Ghana always has a way of silencing women they consider “loud”.

Had this been a man, it would have been ok. Men have done worse on social media in that country and gotten away with it!



Same Ghana that barely 100 years ago, women walked about with breasts flapping in the wind. Same Ghana that did nothing to protect girls from depraved dipo rites.



It took white people for trokosi to be abolished in Ghana. The fiashidi girls and women walked about naked! Sell good half naked in the markets!



I bought abolo from an old trokosi in Dzodze when I visited Ghana in December! Y’all goin jail her for indecent exposure in a public place????



Always existing on some warped moral high ground.