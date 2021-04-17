Akuapem Poloo saga: Kumchacha descends on 'foul-mouthed' Afia Schwarzenegger

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumcahcha has descended heavily on comedienne and media personality, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa also known as Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to Kumchacha, Afia Schwarzenegger has over the years grown to become a disrespectful public nuisance who harbours a penchant for insulting just anyone, anyhow without recourse to their position in society.



“Ghanaians have tolerated her for far too long and that is what has ended us where we are now. She will do it to every prominent person in Ghana. With her lifestyle, she has insulted people including President Akufo-Addo, Ministers, Prominent Chiefs; she recently insulted the Kasoa Police Commander and his entire officers.



"She has insulted almost every pastor in the country. She has insulted the over 70-year-old innocent Apostle Kwadwo Safo and when I spoke about it she insulted me too. She is going to end up insulting everyone in this country because she has been tolerated all the time,” he stated in an interview on Oman Channel.



Kumchahca’s view comes at the back of comments made by the Afia in relation to the trail and sentencing of actress and popular social media sensation, Rosemond Brown also known as Akuapem Poloo.



According to Afia, Ghanaians who were calling for Poloo’s acquittal by the court on humanitarian grounds for sharing a naked picture of herself and her seven-year-old son on social media were only being hypocrites amongst other harsh words she used.

She justified that it was the same Ghanaians who called for her colleague’s arrest when she posted the photo and thus went ahead to hurl insults at those who sought to disagree with her.



But speaking on Akuapem Poloo’s three-month jail term handed her by the court, Prophet Kumchacha described Afia’s comments during and after the trial of Poloo as not in the best interest of the convicted actress and thus cautioned her to be careful of how she goes about insulting almost everyone.



Prophet Kumchacha quoted portions of the scriptures to describe Afia Schwarzenegger as exhibiting “foolishness.”



“Proverbs 9:13 reads that ‘the woman's folly is loud; she is seductive and knows nothing,’ and we have tolerated her for too long,” he stated.



He however expressed hope that the convicted Akuapem Poloo will come out of prison a reformed person.

Watch the interview below:







Background



On June 30, 2020, the actress posted a naked photo of herself and her son to mark his seventh birthday.

She received severe backlash from the public over the photo, forcing her to apologise in a video.



But Child Right International Ghana through its director, Bright Appiah filed a complaint at the Ghana Police Service to have her investigated and punished for posting the pictures.



The case was referred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and subsequently to court.



In court, Poloo initially pleaded not guilty but was changed her plea to guilty which earned her a conviction.



#FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign

Following her conviction, a social media campaign was waged by some celebrities and lay Ghanaians to have her pardoned.



Among the celebrities were Sarkodie, Lydia Forson, Kwaw Kesse, DKB and Martha Ankomah, Delay and Bridget Otoo.



Andy Vortia, Counsel for Akuapem Poloo descended heavily on celebrities championing the hashtag #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign on social media.



According to him, the comments by some of the celebrities championing the campaign are so harsh that it can go a long way to affect the sentence of Akuapem Poloo if the judge happens to see or read what the celebrities are saying or writing on social media.