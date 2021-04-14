Akuapem Poloo to undergo pregnancy test after being convicted

Actress Akuapem Poloo

The court has remanded actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo in police custody for her to undergo a pregnancy test in any government hospital after being convicted on her own plea.

The Circuit Court in Accra on Wednesday, April 14.



She was charged with publication of nude pictures with her seven-year-old son earlier pleaded not guilty when she was first arraigned, but changed her plea on Wednesday.

Last week the trial judge ordered that the evidence of the prosecution witness, in the person of the Executive Director of Child Rights International, Mr. Bright K. Appiah would be adduced at the next sitting, along with the case investigator.



Defence counsel for Rosemond pleaded for a long adjournment as his client would be travelling to Nigeria where she had signed a contract for a movie production.