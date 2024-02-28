Akuapem South NPP Primaries: Delegates push for a Kwame Ofori-Gyau candidacy

Kwame Ofori-Gyau wants to lead the NPP into the 2024 parliamentary primaries

Source: Alex Boye, Contributor

Scores of delegates and coordinators of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akuapem South Constituency in the Eastern Region have declared their readiness to vote massively for Kwame Ofori-Gyau in their upcoming parliamentary primaries, which is slated for Saturday, March 2, 2024.

The race for the parliamentary ticket of the NPP in the constituency is heating up as the incumbent MP, O.B. Amoah, withdrew from the contest a couple of weeks ago to rally behind his personal assistant, who is also in the contest.



Several coordinators and other delegates who have, on several occasions, been asked by the former Member of Parliament (MP) to vote for his boy, have decided to throw their weight behind Ofori-Gyau to lead the party into the 2024 elections.



Addressing journalists on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, ahead of the election by the delegates, one of the delegates, Frank Amankwa, noted that Ofori-Gyau is committed to the NPP’s agenda of ‘breaking the 8’, and also cementing the NPP's supremacy within the area.



He explained that Ofori-Gyau has, for the past years, undertaken massive developmental projects in his quest to make the party more popular and admirable within the constituency.



Expressing concerns about the NPP losing ground in what has traditionally been the party's stronghold with the current MP, he urged party leaders to take note of the declining numbers in Akuapem South, and further called upon delegates to carefully consider their decisions in voting.

He further emphasized the importance of electing a candidate like Ofori-Gyau, who is capable of increasing the party’s votes and fostering development in the constituency.



For her part, Linda Adu Acquah, another delegate, described Ofori-Gyau as a unifier as well as a new face to increase votes for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections.



"We have a large number of constituents in the area, and they have assured us that they would only vote massively for the NPP with Mr. Ofori-Gyau as the NPP's parliamentary candidate," she said.



Emmanuel Asiedu, another delegate, also described Ofori-Gyau as a grassroots person who could win the parliamentary seat for the NPP, and also increase the party’s presidential votes in the general elections.



“Kwame Ofori-Gyau has contributed immensely towards the success of the party for years, and we trust him to be the best person to lead the party in the main elections,” he stated.

He noted that Ofori-Gyau is well-known within the constituency because of his annual party for widows all across the entire constituency for the past ten years.



Baah, one other, also described Ofori-Gyau as a democratic leader who enjoys sharing ideas aimed at achieving goals.



He declared that they are ready to vote massively for Ofori-Gyau to be elected as the party’s PC in the 2024 parliamentary elections.



“Ofori-Gyau has been tried and tested for years, and we are, therefore, poised to help him continue his great exploits in the party and for the good people of Akuapem South,” he stated.