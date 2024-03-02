Akuapem South NPP holds Parliamentary primary

NPP flag

The New Patriotic Party(NPP) holds an outstanding parliamentary primary in Akuapem South today Saturday, March 2, 2024.

A total of 574 delegates are expected to vote in the primary being contested by Eric Apeadu Yeboah, Frank Aidoo [Municipal Chief Executive], Kwame Ofori Gyawu, and Samuel Annor Mensah.



The National Executives Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) cleared the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South, Frank Aidoo on February 19 to contest the Parliamentary primary put on hold in January.



NPP officially declared the postponement of the Akuapem South primary in a statement on Thursday, January 25, 2024, influenced by petitions and recommendations from both constituency and regional executive committees.



The decision aimed to facilitate comprehensive consultation and address concerns arising from the withdrawal of Osei Bonsu Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem South Constituency.

Osei Bonsu Amoah cited personal and national interests in his withdrawal, and in a letter to the NPP, he emphasized adherence to Public Elections Regulations 2016, C.I.94.



Earlier reports had suggested that OB Amoah filed the nomination ostensibly to ensure disqualification of the MCE Frank Aidoo, who filed with the condition that if Amoah steps down, he should be included in the contest.



OB Amoah, however, refuted claims of the possibility of stepping down to support his former aide Eric Yeboah Apeadu in the contest but did not live up to his integrity by stepping down a few days after the vetting.