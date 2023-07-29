Akuapim Traditional Council renders apology to Okuapehemaa, condemns violence during 2022 Odwira

Oseadeyo Nana Kwasi Akuffo III

Source: Michael Oberteye

The Akuapem-Traditional Council in the Eastern Region has after a careful deliberations, unreservedly condemned a violent incident that marred the celebrations of last year’s Odwira festival.

The family house of the Okuapehemaa, Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II on August 6,



2022, was violently ransacked by assailants. In the process, a young man who fell victim to the assault was severely injured in the leg, resulting in the amputation of that limb.



The incident according to the standing committee of the Akuapem Traditional Council has robbed the victim of his ability to be productive and therefore robbing him of his livelihood as well as his future choices and opportunities in the process.



The Council further clarified that the incident was not sanctioned by the Okuapehene, Oseadeyo, Nana Kwasi Akuffo III, stressing that no individual in Okuapeman was above the laws of Ghana, neither would it tolerate or condone any acts of violence committed by any individual.

As part of the efforts of the traditional council to foster a spirit of unity and reconciliation ahead of this year’s Odwira celebrations, the Council backed by Oseadeyo Nana Kwasi Akuffo III, has rendered an apology to Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II with an appeal to her to accept the apology.



According to the Council, it intends to investigate the incident and take appropriate restorative measures including compensating the victim.



It however noted that its actions were not in any way intended to prejudice any ongoing investigations being undertaken by the state, adding that it remained steadfast in its goal to uphold justice, peace and fairness within the community.



Stressing that it values the welfare and wellbeing of its citizens and therefore determined to rectify any actions that undermine these principles ahead of this year’s Odwira celebrations slated for September, the Akuapem-Traditional Council said it is determined to address and rectify any actions that undermine these principles.