Akuffo Addo booed: One person recording himself while shouting not enough to say president was booed, stop propaganda - Kwakwa

Dennis Kwakwa, Ashanti regional communications director of the ruling New Patriotic Party

The Ashanti regional communications director of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Mr. Dennis Kwakwa has refuted claims that the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed during his tour in the Ashanti region.

According to the outspoken director of communications, those making such claims are only propaganda builders who must be ignored by the masses, insisting that the president was never booed as has been exaggerated by many people.



Mr. Kwakwa further revealed that the good works of the current NPP government for the Ashanti region, coupled with the love people have for the president made the people cheer him during his tour in the region contrary to fake speculations that he was booed at Adum.



Mr. Kwakwa further called the bluff of people to come out with concrete evidence to properly back their claims since the only audio currently circulating on the various media platforms do make any sense that the president was being booed.



"That is mere propaganda by some media houses and there is the need to ignore such propaganda. If one or two persons record themselves whilst shouting, does that make it enough to say people hooted at the president? Why are those media houses refusing to post the real videos where the president was mostly cheered and hailed due to his good performance for the region?" Kwakwa quizzed.

Mr. Kwakwa who was addressing the media to showcase the NPP's good works for the region indicated that the good projects ranging from roads, health, schools, flagship projects, etc under this Akuffo government, have been unprecedented and that will forever make the region a 'world bank" of the NPP.



"We can confidently say that the current NPP government, due to its excellent delivery for the Ashanti region, continues to remain the heart of the region. The Ashanti region is forever our stronghold, not by merit, but due to the fact that we've really delivered to their satisfaction". he added.



Mr. Kwakwa further admitted that though things are hard, there is the biggest hope that the NPP party is still going to do a lot more for the NPP Ashanti and Ghana as a whole.