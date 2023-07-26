Akufo-Addo, Bagbin, Kufuor, Mahama hail Church of Pentecost for maiden National Development Conference

The Church of Pentecost Ghana has drawn praise for leading political figures in Ghana for its maiden National Development Conference which started on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The church drew praise from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkorno as well as former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a speech read on his behalf by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, said that the Pentecost Church is the church that has contributed the most to Ghana's development over the past few years.



“If there is one church which has over the years and particularly in recent times risen to its duty of being a steadfast partner of the government in the development of the nation, he dare says it is the Church of Pentecost,” he said.



Akufo-Addo commended the church for its contribution to the promotion of liberty in Ghana, the country’s health infrastructure as well as its contribution to education.



On the conference, the president said “The carefully chosen theme for the conference; ‘Moral Vision and National Development’; is timely and relevant to our national discussion. It should serve as a core not only to members of the church but to all Ghanaians.”

Also present at the opening of the National Development Congress 2023 which would last till Thursday, July 27, 2023, were government functionaries including the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng; Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



Members of Parliament, including Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, as well as Members of the Council of State were there in their numbers. Members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, representatives of the various churches in Ghana as well as of the National Chief Imam were present.



The maiden conference, which is being held in partnership with the Ghana Journalists Association, is on the theme: “Moral Vision and National Development” and it is aimed at discussing the need for a national moral vision with a concerted effort for national development.



BAI/WA





Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











