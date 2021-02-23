Akufo-Addo-Bagbin ‘tussle’ imminent over Council of State appointees

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admitted that a consensus needs to be reached between the executive and the legislature over the inevitable increase in the number of appointments he has to make to the Council of State.

The 8th Council of State, inaugurated on Tuesday, February 23, is by far the largest in terms of membership in the Fourth Republic.



From 25, membership is now 31 as per Act 1037.



At the Council’s maiden meeting immediately held after the inauguration, Juaben Omanhene Nana Otuo Siriboe II was elected Chairman.



It will be his second straight election to the role.



Lauding the effort and good counsel received in his first term, President Akufo-Addo said the creation of six new regions makes it incumbent for the amendment of the constitution to grant him authority to appoint 17 instead of 11 members.

“It is worth recalling that as a result of the creation of six new regions during my first term of office, membership of the Council has increased from 25 to 31 with six new elected regional representatives,” he said.



“The possibility exists that this number may be further expanded but there ought to be an amendment of the constitution which will allow the President to appoint 17 as against 11 members of the Council in order to maintain in the new regional governance structure, the equilibrium of the Council as originally provided by the office of the Constitution.”



He stated, however, that: “This development will be the subject of deliberation between the executive and the legislature.”



The President was, however, grateful to the erstwhile Council for their service.



“After 28 years of the Fourth Republic, I think it is fair to say that one of the most successful Councils of State we have had has been the one that worked with me in my first term of office. We saw an intellectually vibrant Council, an active one that took its responsibility seriously.”

Nana Otuo Siriboe II also expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for maintaining most of his appointees.



“Not only does this promote continuity in the work of the Council, but also allows these retained members to share their experiences with their new colleagues to enable them contribute meaningfully to the work of the 8th Council of State.”



The members of the 8th Council are Sam Okudzeto, former Chief Justice Georgina Wood, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, Tongraan Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, Lt. Gen. J. B. Danqugh (Rtd CDS), President of National House of Chiefs Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II and former Inspector General of Police Ambassador Nana Owusu-Nsiah.



The others are Professor Margaret Ivy Amoakohene, Paa Kofi Ansong, Alhaji Sulemana Yirimea, Mrs. Georgina Adepa Konadu Kusi, Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI, Alhaji Aminu Amadu, Mrs Alberta Cudjoe, Professor Ato Essuman, Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, Kodwo Agyenim-Boateng, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asoman-Hinneh and E. T. Mensah.



The rest are Mahamoud Taniru Zunglana, Azumah Namoro Sanda, Yaw Basoa, Daniel Anlieu-Mwine Bagah, Adam Zakaria, Richard Kings Atikpo, Katakyei Kwasi Bumagama, Odeefuo Afankwa lll (Emmanuel Baidoo) and Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV.