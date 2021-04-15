Akufo-Addo, Bawumia came to power to ‘steal, kill & destroy’ – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Director, NDC

Firebrand National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has told students of the Tertiary Education Institution Network TEIN University of Cape Coast chapter that President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President Bawumia came to power with only three motives which is to “kill, steal and destroy” the nation, citing Kennedy Agyapong as his “source” of information.

Sammy Gyamfi who was addressing a TEIN meeting on the theme: Reorganization of the NDC for Victory 2024, Role of the Youth” told the UCC students to listen to Kennedy Agyapong when he speaks about the wealth grabbing happening within the NPP, telling the students that President Akufo-Addo and his Vice President are to blame for the seven deaths that was recorded in the just ended 2020 elections.



The NDC National officer told the students Ghana is now a broke country citing Ghana’s rising debt and its amortization under the Akufo-Addo saying government now has to borrow to support statutory funds such as GetFund and others.



“Ghana is broke all because of the clueless Akufo-Addo, Bawumia government. 3y3 Zu! Today, even future revenues streams have been mortgaged by this government. If you get to know some of the sordid deals they have done, you will weep for Ghana. You will know that indeed President Akufo-Addo [and Bawumia] came to power to steal, kill and destroy because even revenue that are yet to be collected have been mortgaged for the next 10 years to collect a loan of 1.5billion dollars with nothing to show for it….” he said as the students clapped.

“They have mortgaged our bauxite to the Chinese company called Sinohydro. They have mortgaged a tax fund called ESLA introduced by John Mahama for the next 15 years. They are chopping left right and center. Listen to Kennedy Agyapong he will tell you how desperately these guys are scrambling for wealth. 3y3 Zu. The soul of our nation is at stake. President Akufo-Addo is a family builder. It is NDC that builds this country. John Mahama is our only hope” Sammy Gyamfi told the students.



He told the students that “though I completed Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, I’m registering as a TEIN member of the University of Cape Coast.”



Notable personalities who graced the meeting included the NDC candidate for Ayawaso West Wuguon in 2020, Mr. John Dumelo, MP for Cape Coast North Constituency, Mr. Kwamina Mintah Nyarko, The former MP for Cape Coast North and the immidiate past Pro-Vice-Chancellor of University of Cape Coast, Professor K.T. Oduro. Other Professors, Doctors and the Central regional executives were also there to grace the meeting.