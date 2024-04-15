‘Akufo-Addo, Bawumia have crossed so many red lines, our 4th Republic is poorer for it’ – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over the current state of the country.
In a post shared on X on Monday, April 15, 2024, Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accused Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia of eroding the gains the country has made in its democratic process.
According to him, the current government has on several occasions taken actions that contravene the country’s democratic principles, just for political benefits.
These actions, he indicated, have negatively impacted the image of Ghana’s fourth republic.
“The Nana Akufo-Addo and Bawumia-led administration has crossed many red lines in our democratic practice.
“Their deliberate acts of putting political convenience ahead of democratic consolidation have left Ghana's 4th Republic the poorer for it,” he wrote.
See the former president’s post below:
The Nana Akufo Addo and Bawumia-led administration has crossed many red lines in our democratic practice. Their deliberate acts of putting political convenience ahead of democratic consolidation have left Ghana's 4th Republic the poorer for it.— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) April 15, 2024
