Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, other political figures grace Ga Manye's funeral

The funeral ceremony of the late queen mother for the Ga Traditional area, Naa Dedei Omaedru III is being held at the palace of the Ga Mantse at North Kaneshie.

As expected, high-profile politicians and A-list individuals, celebrities, and business moguls were spotted at the funeral to pay their last respects and homage to the queen mother.



Among the attendees were the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice Mahamudu Bawumia, First and Second Ladies Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia.



Also spotted were Former Accra Mayor and MP for Ablekuma, Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, and Ibrahim Mahama, businessman and the founder of Engineers and Planners.



These dignitaries were shrouded in black and red attire as they sat among chiefs, elders, and traditional rulers.



The late Naa Dedei Omaedru III passed away at her Dansoman residence, surrounded by her loved ones, on December 26, 2022.

Sylvester Parker-Allotey, Chief of Protocol and Communications of the Ga Mantse announced key activities that would take place in some parts of the capital during the funeral period.



"We hereby announce that on Saturday, October 28, 2023, all commercial activities within Greater Accra will be suspended as a mark of solemn respect and final farewell to our beloved queen. We acknowledge that this funeral is not merely an event but a celebration of the cherished values and principles that the late Ga Manye upheld,” Sylvester Parker-Allotey stated.



SS/DAG