Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, others to take vaccine publicly

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Dr Bawumia

President Akufo-Addo has said on Monday, March 1, 2021, he together with Vice President Dr Bawumia, his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia will take the vaccine publicly.

