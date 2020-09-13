General News

Akufo-Addo Inaugurates Ahafo Regional House Of Chiefs At Goaso

Cross-section of members of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs

President Akufo Addo has inaugurated the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs as part of his tour in the newly-created region.

He began the tour from Tano North- Duayaw Nkwanta, Tano South-Bechem and Asutifi North-Kenyasi and inspected some projects.



The inauguration of the Regional House Chief adds up to many moves being a deployed to make things shape up for the region, which is among the six additional ones.



Speaking during the ceremony, the regional Minister Hon. Opoku-Bobie urged the people of Ahafo to work hard to the development of the region.



"The region has really defined an idiosyncratic Identity of the people of Ahafo," Hon. Opoku-Bobie said

"The unique identity has paved the way for the Traditional Authorities to be solely independent and identified.



The region was created on the 13th of February, 2019 by Constitutional Instrument (C.I) 114. Goaso was announced as the Capital on the 14th February, 2019of the new Ahafo Region which was created out of the old Brong Ahafo Region.



President Akufo-Addo urged them to be United and promote the rich culture and traditions. The Government of Ghana will continue to partner with all the Traditional leaders in the country to promote peace and national unity.



Present at the event were the traditional chiefs, Ministers of state, members of parliament, Government officials, NPP party Executives.

