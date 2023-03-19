11
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo, John Mahama handshake photo excites Facebook commenters

Akufo Addo John Mahama Akufo-Addo greets Mahama at Christian Atsu's funeral

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently met in public with former president John Dramani Mahama.

The two were attendees at the March 17 funeral ceremony of Black Stars player Christian Atsu, which event took place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo, the last guest to arrive before the programme officially kicked off went across the dais to greet other guests present before taking his seat.

Mahama and his son Sharaf were among the first he greeted but it is his firm handshake with his predecessor that has gotten people on social media excited.

The particular photo as shared on Mahama's Facebook timeline showed the two men in a tight handshake whiles looking into each others faces.

Commenters are employing jovial interpretations whiles others are making political predictions from the photo.

It had received over 120 comments at the time of filing this report.



See some reactions below



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:



SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
Related Articles: