Akufo-Addo, John Mahama handshake photo excites Facebook commenters

Akufo-Addo greets Mahama at Christian Atsu's funeral

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently met in public with former president John Dramani Mahama.

The two were attendees at the March 17 funeral ceremony of Black Stars player Christian Atsu, which event took place at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.



President Akufo-Addo, the last guest to arrive before the programme officially kicked off went across the dais to greet other guests present before taking his seat.



Mahama and his son Sharaf were among the first he greeted but it is his firm handshake with his predecessor that has gotten people on social media excited.



The particular photo as shared on Mahama's Facebook timeline showed the two men in a tight handshake whiles looking into each others faces.



Commenters are employing jovial interpretations whiles others are making political predictions from the photo.

