Akufo-Addo, NPP promised the moon but have delivered nothing – Former Ambassador

Member of the National Council of Elders of National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Ghana’s former Ambassador to the USA, Daniel Ohene Agyekum has hit hard at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for promising everything including the moon but has failed to deliver even the most basic of their promises.

Ambassador Ohene Agyekum, a former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC noted that the current crop of leaders in the NPP and President Akufo-Addo will go down in history as the most failed leadership group to ever be at the helm of Ghana’s affairs.



The NDC elder, who made the comments on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, believes that given the terrible governance of the NPP, the party will never have a chance to form a government again.



“The NPP has been a disgrace. Their abysmal performance is there for all to see. If you compare the development that was achieved under Atta Mills and John Mahama’s eight years, and you do the same for Nana Addo, I will not hesitate to say that Prof Mills and Mahama brought about transformation to this country,” he argued.



He continued: “You can name their achievements. The schools that were built – the E blocks. In the health sector the number of hospitals that were constructed. People talk about roads; you can name them. It is an expression of the transformational leadership they showed.”



The failure of the NPP to deliver on their promises, he said: “The NPP promised to do so much and has failed so much. They even promised the moon and have failed to deliver everything they talked about. We have had resources that could have been put to better use but this government has just failed especially under this particular government.

Under the Akufo-Addo government, the amount of money that has been borrowed is more than seven times what was borrowed even under NDC, Rawlings and NDC Mills–Mahama. Over 600 billion dollars in seven years, what have we achieved with that?



Tell me what we really have achieved under this government. How many schools have been built? How many hospitals have been built? Someone should tell me, “He argued.



He noted that generations coming will carry a huge burden as the country’s resources have been mortgaged.



“I weep for the future of this country. The future of this country has been mortgaged under the NPP of Akufo-Addo and that is going to be a burden for the youth of this country going forward,” he lamented.