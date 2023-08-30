Akufo-Addo, Otumfuo, Palmer-Buckle, others attend Sir Donkor Fordjour's 90th birthday party

The Asantehene Otumfuo Tutu Osei II, on Monday, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, hosted a luncheon in honour of Ghanaian statesman, Sir Knight Kantinka Donkor Fordjour, to celebrate his 90th birthday at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The celebration was attended by leading figures in the country including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and chairperson of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Siriboe II.



Also, present at the event were the Catholic Archbishop of Kumasi, His Grace Most Rev Gabriel Anokye; the Catholic Archbishop of Cape Coast, His Grace Most Rev Charles Palmer-Buckle; the Ashanti Regional Minister; Simon Osei-Mensah and the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu.



Delivering a speech at the celebration, the Asantehene, who described Sir Knight Kantinka Donkor Fordjour as his uncle, thanked his (Fordjour’s) wife for supporting and taking care of him.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also commended Sir Knight Kantinka Fordjour for his service to the country.



Akufo-Addo described the birthday celebrant as “an economist of international renown; a public servant with great devotion to the public interest of Ghana; a Ghanaian stateman and patriot”.

Sir Knight Kantinka Fordjour, a devote Catholic, was the first Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Catholic University College of Ghana.



He was conferred with the title “Kantinka” by the Otumfuo in 2016 for his dedication and enormous service towards the development of Asanteman and the nation.



View pictures and videos from the celebration below:







































BAI/AW



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards