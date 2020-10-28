Akufo-Addo abandoned projects inherited from NDC - Sammy Gyamfi alleges

Sammy Gyamfi is NDC Communications Officer

Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has said although the current government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cannot boast of many projects, it has deliberately abandoned those constructed by his predecessor.

Sammy Gyamfi said whereas former President John Dramani Mahama can boast of dozens of hospitals and health facilities such as the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, University of Ghana Medical Center, Ga East Municipal Hospital, Upper West Regional Hospital, refurbished Upper East Regional Hospital, among others, President Akufo-Addo cannot boast of a single hospital he has built since he took office.



“Also, whereas President Mahama can boast of commencing the construction of 123 new Community Day Senior High Schools (E-Blocks), 46 of which he fully completed, President Akufo Addo cannot boast of a single secondary school he has built since 2017, despite his unprecedented borrowings.



“Worse of it all is that President Akufo has abandoned most of the infrastructural projects he inherited from the erstwhile Mahama government to rot,” he said when he addressed the press at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.



According to the outspoken Communications Officer of the NDC, the reason Nana Akufo-Addo has very little show for huge borrowing and resources available to him when took over power is that he wasted them on consumption, corruption and wasteful expenditures.

“His misplaced priorities is what has plunged Ghana into the catastrophic debt situation and economic quagmire we presently find ourselves.



“As a result of his unbridled penchant for borrowing, President Akufo Addo has encumbered most of the country’s revenue streams by mortgaging our bauxite deposits to Sinohydro, and the GETFUND and ESLA for loans which he has wasted on consumption-related expenditures, rather than investments in meaningful projects,” he said.



He said the huge debts incurred by the current government will deprive future governments and generations as they will be faced with the burden of paying for debts.



Some Economists, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have all at some point cautioned the Nana Akufo-Addo government against piling up too much debts.