Akufo-Addo accepts Kissi Agyebeng’s nomination as second occupant for Office of Special Prosecutor

President Akufo-Addo has accepted the nomination of Mr. Kissi Agyebeng as second occupant for the Office of Special Prosecutor.

This comes after the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame in a letter dated April 16, 2021, submitted Mr Agyebeng’s name to the President for consideration.



In a statement issued by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin on Thursday May 6, 2021 said the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has since been notified of the president’s acceptance and to seek parliamentary approval in accordance with law.



“It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo accepted the resignation from office of Mr. Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor on November 16, 2020, and in accordance with section 13 (8) of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959), is required to appoint a replacement within six months of the position becoming vacant,” the statement said.



“To this end, the Attorney General, Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame, on 16th April 2021, nominated Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, under section 13 (3) of Act 959, to the President for consideration as the second occupant of the Office of the Special Prosecutor,” it added.

The Presidency however called on Parliament to expedite the confirmation process of Kissi Agyebeng without delay.



“The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the confirmation process of Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, so he can assume the position without delay,” the statement concluded.



