0
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo accepts agric minister’s resignation

Akufo Addo Address.jpeg President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Thursday accepted the resignation from office of the Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Dr Afriyie Akoto tendered his resignation letter to the President at the Jubilee House, Accra, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

A statement issued by the Communications Director at the Presidency, Mr Eugene Arhin, said President Akufo-Addo thanked Dr Akoto for service to the government and the nation and wished him well in his future endeavors.

The statement said the President had tasked the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture until a substantive appointment was made.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal
Related Articles: